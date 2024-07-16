The FA release Gareth Southgate statement, addressing the hunt for his successor

Gareth Southgate has resigned as England manager after 102 games and almost eight years in the role

Gareth Southgate walks past the European Championship trophy after England's defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024.
The FA have released a statement thanking Gareth Southgate for his work as England manager.

In it, the FA Chief Executive, Mark Bullingham, stated that Southgate had “made the impossible job possible” and the “strong foundations” that he had laid for the future of the England men's national team.

