Granit Xhaka explains why Arsenal have a lot to learn from Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s side ran out 3-1 winners over the Gunners at Anfield last weekend to highlight the gulf that currently exists between the two clubs.

Liverpool won the Champions League and finished as Premier League runners-up last season with 97 points – 27 more than fifth-placed Arsenal.

Unai Emery's side face another big test this weekend against rivals Tottenham in the North London derby.

Ahead of the game, Xhaka pointed out the benefits of putting faith in a long-term project and underlined his belief that his side can close the gap over the next few years – as well as clinching a Champions League spot this term.

“We know they have been working together for three or four years,” he said, as reported by Arseblog.

“We had new staff last year, we are improving our way and we need some time as well.

“With Liverpool, the first Premier League season with Klopp was not the best. You can see how they’ve improved and how it can work if you are together more than three or four years.

“They are a good example of where we can be in three or four years, but we want to make a good season this year and be back in the top four.”

Now read...

ARSEBLOG: 4 things we’ve already learned about Arsenal this season

QUIZ! Can you name the line-ups for Arsenal 4-4 Tottenham, 2008/09?