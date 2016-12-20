Grant desperate for Stoke stay

Goalkeeper Lee Grant is desperate for parent club Derby County to come to an agreement with Stoke City to settle his future.

Grant, 33, has made 12 Premier League starts for Stoke since joining the club on loan in August, providing cover for the injured Jack Butland.

But with his loan expiring on January 3, Grant is eager to see a deal struck to extend his stay at Stoke.

"My understanding of things is that there has been a fair offer made and it has been turned down by my own club," he told Stoke Sentinel.

"Unfortunately there is not a lot more I can say or do about it, especially when you have important and difficult fixtures ahead to concentrate on.

"Clubs can make it difficult and it seems like that's the case currently."

Grant's stint at Derby is his second at the club, having re-joined in 2013 after his initial stay in 2000-07.

The shot-stopper hopes that loyalty is rewarded with him being allowed to make his Stoke move permanent.

"I've made it clear, and Stoke have made their intentions clear, and the hope is that some agreement will be reached before my loan is up. I've had 12 years at the football club and I have loved almost every minute of that," Grant said.

"I've had some interesting times over the last 18 months, but that doesn't take away the fact that I have a strong affinity with the football club.

"I've given good service and you hope that stands you in good stead in these type of situations."