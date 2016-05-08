'Great chance' I leave Marseille, says Diarra

Lassana Diarra has conceded there is a "great chance" he leaves Marseille at the end of the season.

Diarra has revitalised his career at Marseille having been sacked by Lokomotiv Moscow in 2014 and earned a recall to the France side after an absence of five years last October.

He has a contract at the Stade Velodrome until 2019 but has been linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham.

And, speaking after Marseille's 1-0 win over Reims on Saturday, Diarra said: "There is a great chance I leave Marseille.

"We will see. I've never spoken to other clubs. I hear a lot of things, I say nothing."

Diarra has made 31 appearances in all competitions for Marseille this season, scoring one goal and - having established himself in the France squad again - looks to be in line to feature at Euro 2016.