Greenock Morton confirm fan death during match

The Championship match at Morton's Cappielow Park on Saturday was halted after just 15 minutes, with the club later revealing that a home fan had died in the stands.



A statement on the club's official website read: "It was with deep regret that our match today against Queen of the South FC was abandoned due to the tragic death of one of our loyal supporters during the game.



"All at Greenock Morton Football Club would like to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt sympathy to all family and friends of the gentleman concerned.



"We would further like to register our appreciation for the efforts of the emergency services, St Andrews First Aiders and Stewards who carried out their duties in a professional and caring manner throughout.



"And finally, our thanks must also go to supporters of both teams who showed patience and great respect as events unfolded."