Grenier not ruling out Newcastle move

The 23-year-old is reportedly the man Newcastle want to replace Yohan Cabaye following the latter's move to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Grenier is not actively seeking to leave Lyon, but hinted that there is a chance he could leave the Ligue 1 club.

He said at an awards ceremony: "Sometimes we do not have our own destiny in our hands."

When asked if he was on the verge of a transfer, Grenier added: "I have not confirmed that, but you know very well that in football, everything goes very fast.

"I can not say what I know and anyway, I do not know lot of things on this issue.

"Like you, I read the news and I saw my name next to that of Newcastle. But I do not have more information in relation to it.

"The transfer window closes in a few days. We'll see by then. I still have many goals to fulfil collectively and individually with Lyon.

"I also hope to achieve one of my goals, which is to go to the World Cup at the end of the season. So it is not too relevant. In my head, I do not think about the market and any possible transfer rumour."