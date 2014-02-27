Griezmann and Digne included in France squad

The pair have each earned their first senior call-ups as Didier Deschamps' side begin to ramp up preparations for the FIFA World Cup in June.

Griezmann's selection comes after another impressive season for Sociedad, which has seen the forward score 19 goals in all competitions.

Digne's inclusion may come as something of a shock, given that the PSG left-back has made only 13 appearances since joining from Lille.

However, Deschamps feels that Digne deserves to be in the squad.

"For me, Digne is not a surprise," Deschamps said. "He is a young player with a lot of potential."

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has been included, despite not playing since late December because of a hamstring injury, but Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri is left out.

Lyon attacker Alexandre Lacazette has not been rewarded for his fine season, in which he has scored 17 goals, while the Marseille duo of Florian Thauvin and Andre-Pierre Gignac have also missed out on selection.

Newcastle United's Loic Remy is selected among the strikers, alongside Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and Arsenal's Olivier Giroud.

Deschamps' men, who have been drawn in Group E for the World Cup alongside Ecuador, Honduras and Switzerland, welcome Netherlands to the Stade de France next Wednesday.

France face games with Norway, Paraguay and Jamaica prior to their opening World Cup match in Brazil against Honduras on June 15.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Stephane Ruffier (Saint-Etienne)

Defenders: Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United), Lucas Digne (Paris Saint-Germain), Patrice Evra (Manchester United), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal), Eliaquim Mangala (Porto), Bacary Sagna (Arsenal), Mamadou Sakho (Liverpool), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Yohan Cabaye (Paris Saint-Germain), Clement Grenier (Lyon), Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint-Germain), Rio Mavuba (Lille), Paul Pogba (Juventus), Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Arsenal), Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad), Dimitri Payet (Marseille), Loic Remy (Newcastle United), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich), Mathieu Valbuena (Marseille)