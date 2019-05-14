Griezmann announces he is leaving Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann has told Atletico Madrid that Saturday’s LaLiga game with Levante will be his last for the club.

The France striker signed a five-year deal with Atletico last summer and the release clause in his contract will drop to a fee of around £104million on July 1.

Griezmann rejected a move to Barcelona last year before signing his new deal, but he has been heavily linked with a move to the Nou Camp this summer.

.@AntoGriezmann: "Han sido cinco años increíbles; muchas gracias por todo, os llevo en el corazón". pic.twitter.com/9XorY05u1T— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 14, 2019

Griezmann said in a video posted on the club’s Twitter account: “It has been five incredible years, thank you very much for everything, I carry you in my heart.

“After speaking with Cholo (coach Diego Simeone), then with Miguel Angel (chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin) and the people in the hierarchy of the club I wanted to speak with you, the fans, who have always given me a lot of love.

Antoine Griezmann won the World Cup with France last summer (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“To tell you I have taken the decision to leave. To see other things, to have other challenges.

“The truth is it has been difficult to take this route, but it is what I feel I need and I would like to thank all of you for the love you have shown me during these five years.”

Griezmann left Real Sociedad for Atletico in July 2014 and has scored 94 goals in 179 LaLiga games and a further 21 in 48 in the Champions League.