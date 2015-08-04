Griezmann at the double in Atletico win

Antoine Griezmann struck a first-half double as Atletico Madrid rounded off their pre-season preparations with a 3-0 win over Shanghai SIPG in China.

France forward Griezmann was in lethal form on Tuesday as he twice beat Sun Le, before substitute Fernando Torres completed the scoring early in the second half.

Victory completes Atletico's close-season campaign on a high note, with Diego Simeone now free to look ahead to their La Liga opener against Las Palmas on August 22.

Atletico were ahead inside 10 minutes as Griezmann showed his clinical finishing skills in front of goal.

The former Real Sociedad man superbly controlled a long ball out of defence from Gabi, before firing low beyond Sun to give Atletico the lead.

Another stunning finish from Griezmann doubled Simeone's side's lead after 25 minutes, his snap-shot from the edge of the area perfectly placed in the bottom left-hand corner.

Lucas Hernandez and Koke both went close to extending Atletico's lead before the break, but both men were denied by the crossbar, the latter seeing his free-kick tipped onto the woodwork by Sun.

Torres - introduced at the break - wasted no time in settling into the game as he added Atletico's third after 46 minutes, the striker making an immediate impact as he converted Yannick Ferreira Carrasco's pass to complete the scoring.