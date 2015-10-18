Griezmann happy to retain Sociedad affection after Atletico win

Antoine Griezmann says he could never celebrate a goal against Real Sociedad after a subdued reaction to his stunning solo effort in Atletico Madrid's 2-0 Liga win at the Anoeta.

The France international returned to his former club in style, surging majestically through the Sociedad defence to produce a chipped finish in the ninth minute.

As when he netted in a victory over Sociedad in the Spanish capital last term, Griezmann offered scant acknowledgement to the goal and he received a standing ovation from the majority of the home supporters when he was substituted during the closing stages.

"I can never celebrate a goal against the club that gave me everything," the forward told television reporters.

Hosts Sociedad caused some late incidents after Griezmann's withdrawal, as Diego Reyes and Jonathas both talked themselves into red cards either side of Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco sealing the points with his first goal for Atleti in an ill-tempered affair.

"We knew it would be a difficult game because they are strong at the Anoeta," Griezmann said.

"We knew we would have few chances to score and that we would have to take them when they arrived."

Atletico are back into Champions League action against Astana on Wednesday night, but Griezmann is happy to have the matches coming thick and fast.

"Every player wants to play a match every three days because that's good – it means that you play European competitions," he added.