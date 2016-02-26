Griezmann in talks over improved release clause

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is in talks with the club over increasing the release clause in his contract.

Griemzann, who is contracted to Atletico until the end of the 2019-20 season, has been in stunning form for the La Liga outfit this campaign, scoring 19 goals across all competitions.

His performances have attracted the interest from several clubs around Europe, and Atletico are reportedly set to increase the France international's exit clause from €80million to €100m.

"We are in talks," Griezmann told El Larguero. "More with my representative than me.

"I am dedicated to playing at the moment, but both parties are doing well."

Griezmann joined Atletico from Real Sociedad for €30m in 2014 and the 24-year-old has since gone on to score 44 goals in 88 games.

"I knew it was going to cost me at the start because I came from another way of playing, and I struggled until the end of November and December," he said.

"From there I got better and with the support of my team-mates it gave me great strength, as well as from the coach [Diego Simeone]."

Atletico are second in La Liga but face a massive test away to rivals Real Madrid on Saturday in what could prove to have major implications in the race for the La Liga title.

Asked if he thinks Atletico will win the game, Griezmann responded: "Man, if not, we won't go out onto the pitch.

"I am confident in my team-mates and the work of the coach. We have a great group, great players and a great coaching group. We'll do well."