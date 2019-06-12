Griezmann will join Barcelona, insists Atletico chief executive

Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin believes Antoine Griezmann will join Barcelona this summer – and insists he has known about the move since March.

The France forward announced last month he would leave Atletico this summer after spending five seasons in the Spanish capital.

Barcelona have long been linked with a move for Griezmann and the 28-year-old has a release clause in his contract that the LaLiga champions are reportedly ready to trigger.

While no official offer has been made, Gil Marin revealed he has been aware of Griezmann’s next destination for the last three months.

“It’s crystal clear where he is going to play, I’ve known since March. At Barcelona,” he told Spanish television station Movistar Toros on Wednesday.

Griezmann moved to Atleti from Real Sociedad in 2014 and helped the club win the Europa League in 2018, scoring twice in the final against Marseille.