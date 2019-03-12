Grimshaw agrees new deal with Motherwell

Motherwell’s Liam Grimshaw has signed on for next season at Fir Park.

The 24-year-old former Manchester United trainee has put pen to paper to a new one-year deal after impressing at right-back in recent months.

Grimshaw, who has made 62 appearances in two spells with Motherwell, told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to have signed on for another year. I feel at home here and it was an easy decision to stay.

“I’m completely focused now on helping get the team into the top six, and seeing how we can continue to build.”

Well boss Stephen Robinson added: “He has been a huge part of our recent success, playing in his new role of right-back.

“He’s exactly the type of character you want about your football club. He’s the consummate professional and is extremely enthusiastic about this club, and it shows in his performances.”