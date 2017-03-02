Gronkowski swaps Patriots for Barca

NFL star Rob Gronkowski swapped his New England Patriots colours for Barcelona.

A two-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowler, Patriots tight end Gronkowski was a special guest at Camp Nou as Barca returned to the LaLiga summit on Wednesday.

Enjoying his off-season following an injury-ravaged campaign, Gronkowski watched the Catalan giants crush Sporting Gijon 6-1.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar were among the goalscorers with the 27-year-old American in the house.

While the Patriots won their fifth Super Bowl, it was a season to forget for Gronkowski, who played just eight games in 2016 after undergoing back surgery in December.