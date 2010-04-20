Group B team news

NEWS:Group A team news

ARGENTINA

Estudiantes' home match against Alianza Lima in the Libertadores Cup on Tuesday will give full backs Marcos Angeleri and Clemente Rodriguez another chance to stake a claim for a place in Argentina's World Cup squad.

Coach Diego Maradona said last week he would play in the World Cup with four centre-backs since he had tried a number of full backs without being convinced by any of them. But he named Angeleri and Rodriguez as possibles for his squad.

Angeleri is returning to his best form with Estudiantes after a ligament injury ended his chance of a cementing a place in the squad during the qualifiers.

GREECE

With the Greek League wrapped up, Greece coach Otto Rehhagel has switched his focus to Germany where Eintracht Frankfurt playmaker Ioannis Amanatidis returned to training for the first time in six months following a knee injury.

The attacking midfielder, who has won 35 caps and scored three goals, all under Rehhagel, has been a key player but the injury in October caused him to miss the final World Cup qualifiers.

"I am finally fit again and I started training with the team this week," Amanatidis told reporters in Germany. "If all goes well then I believe World Cup participation is within my reach."

Eintracht coach Michael Skibbe said earlier this week Amanatidis could feature in one or two of the season's final three games.

NIGERIA

Nigeria will no longer attempt to persuade Manchester City fullback Nedum Onuoha to play for them at the World Cup finals.

Nigerian Football Federation spokesman Idah Peterside said contact had been made with the England under-21 international, who was born in Nigeria.

Onuoha had told new Nigeria coach Lars Lagerback he was not sure whether he wanted to switch his footballing nationality from England and was not interested in making any decision before the World Cup.

SOUTH KOREA

Former Fulham winger Seol Ki-hyeon has not given up hope of making South Korea's squad but the 31-year-old will not rush his return from