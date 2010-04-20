Group C team news

NEWS:Group A team news

ALGERIA

Algeria coach Rabah Saadane has flown to Qatar to seek medical advice for his pre-World Cup training camp, consulting sports medicine specialists on fine-tuning his programme for preparations in Switzerland, which start on May 13.

Saadane was especially seeking advice on training methods to maximise the effects of altitude, Algerian newspapers reported.

Algeria will train at Crans-Montana in the Swiss Alps before heading to South Africa, where they also play at altitude.

ENGLAND

Former England skipper John Terry, who last week was severely criticsed by Aston Villa manager Martin O'Neill for a late challenge on England team-mate James Milner, was in trouble again on Saturday when he was sent off in front of watching England manager Fabio Capello.

Terry was red carded after a reckless lunge on Gareth Bale during Chelsea's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile Spurs central defender Michael Dawson continued his recent run of good form, prompting many pundits to suggest Capello should now consider giving him a debut when England play Mexico in a warm-up at Wembley next month with a view to a place in the squad.

SLOVENIA

Striker Zlatan Ljubljankic was among the scorers in Ghent's 5-0 thrashing of Zulte Waregem in the Belgian championship playoff, allowing them to move into second place behind champions Anderlecht with four games left.

Midfielder Valter Birsa also netted in AJ Auxerre's 4-1 win over Lorient in Ligue 1, leaving his team in second place, five points behind leaders Olympique Marseille with five matches to go.

Goalkeeper Samir Handanovic could do nothing to stop an own-goal in relegation-threatened Udinese's 1-1 home draw with Bologna in Serie A.

UNITED STATES

Rangers midfielder Maurice Edu has volunteered to fill the centre-half role if Bob Bradley's first choice defender Oguchi Onyewu fails to recover from an injury.

Onyewu sufffered a knee i