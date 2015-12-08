Grujic confirms Liverpool talks

Marko Grujic has confirmed that he has spoken with Liverpool about a possible switch from Red Star Belgrade to the Premier League.

The midfielder has been a big factor in his current side's Super Liga title push and reports on Merseyside have suggested that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to land the Serbia Under-21 international in a £5million deal.

Grujic admitted that a move away from Red Star is a possibility but the 19-year-old, who scored in Belgrade's 7-2 demolition of Cukaricki on Sunday, wants to see out the remainder of the season.

"I'll try to respect the club, the fans and the general public, but again I think that for myself I have to choose the best environment where I get the chance to play and where I work with good coaches in good conditions," he said.

"It is certain that I remain here until the end of qualifying for the Champions League. I had a talk with Liverpool but I did not receive yet any agreement. I'm still a Red Star player."

Grujic is under contract with Red Star until 2018, having made his first-team debut at the age of 17 back in 2013.

He was a member of his country's Under-20 World Cup squad for the tournament in New Zealand in June.