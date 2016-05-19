Guagua cut from Ecuador's Copa squad

Jorge Guagua has failed to make the cut in Ecuador's final 23-man squad for the Copa America Centenario.

The 34-year-old defender has made 63 appearances for the national team but will play no part in the United States next month having only recently made his return from a calf injury.

Emelec duo Oscar Bagui and Pedro Quinonez, as well as Felipe Caicedo, have been forced to withdraw through injury.

Ecuador have been drawn alongside Brazil, Peru and Haiti in Group B, with their first match against Dunga's side at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, on June 4.

Ecuador's 23-man squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Alexander Dominguez (LDU Quito), Esteban Dreer (Emelec), Maximo Banguera (Barcelona SC).

Defenders: Juan Carlos Paredes (Watford), Arturo Mina (Independiente del Valle), Gabriel Achilier (Emelec), Frickson Erazo (Atletico Mineiro), Robert Arboleda (Universidad Catolica), Walter Ayovi (Monterrery), Cristian Ramirez (Ferencvaros).

Midfielders: Antonio Valencia (Manchester United), Angel Mena (Emelec), Christian Noboa (Rostov), Fernando Gaibor (Emelec), Pedro Larrea (El Nacional), Carlos Gruezo (Dallas), Jefferson Montero (Swansea City), Michael Arroyo (Club America), Fidel Martinez (Pumas).

Forwards: Enner Valencia (West Ham), Jaime Ayovi (Godoy Cruz), Juan Cazares (Atletico Mineiro), Miller Bolanos (Gremio).

Reserves: Mario Pineida (Barcelona SC), Luis Caicedo (Independiente del Valle), Jose Angulo (Independiente del Valle).