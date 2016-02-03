Guangzhou confirm Martinez capture

Chinese Super League outfit Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao have confirmed the signing of Jackson Martinez from Atletico Madrid.

The reigning AFC Champions League winners offered a reported €42million to sign the 29-year-old from the Spanish club.

Martinez was a €35m signing from Porto in the off season but failed to make an impact at the Vicente Calderon.

The 36-time Colombia international managed to find the back of the net just three times in 22 appearances across all competitions for Atletico this season.

Guangzhou confirmed the signing of Martinez via their official Twitter account just a week after they sold their star striker Elkeson to fellow Chinese club Shanghai SIPG.

"Jackson Martinez has officially joined the team in Guangzhou," the tweet read.

Martinez has reportedly signed a four-year deal with the club.