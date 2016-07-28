Guardiola confirms interest in Sane and Stones

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed interest in signing Leroy Sane and John Stones before the close of the transfer window.

Schalke star Sane, reportedly valued at £40million by the Bundesliga club, has long been linked with a potential switch to the Etihad Stadium.

Stones, meanwhile, is claimed to have spoken with Everton to stress his desire to join City, with an offer of £50m rumoured to have been tabled.

Guardiola admits that efforts to sign the duo are ongoing but would not be drawn on how close the deals may be to completion.

"Sane is a player from Schalke - you know, I know, everyone knows we would like to have him but at the moment he's a player from Schalke," he said after the International Champions Cup clash with Borussia Dortmund.

"If he comes, we'll be happy. If he stays, I'll be happy for the Schalke fans."

When asked about Stones, he replied: "It's the same answer for Sane - he's a player for Everton. Everyone knows we're going to try but we will see. I'm so happy with the way we're training."

Guardiola, who had warned his players about the dangers of being unfit after Gael Clichy confirmed some first-team stars had been banished from training, issued a warning to Samir Nasri, who has yet to feature in pre-season.

"Last season he missed almost the whole year and we don't want that to happen again - he has to be fit," he said.

"I want the fans to know that they can be so, so proud of these players - every one of them. Every training session they try, to learn and they fight."