Guardiola dismisses Gotze exit talk

Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola has dismissed talk that Mario Gotze could be on his way out of the Allianz Arena.

Reports had suggested that Gotze may join Juventus as part of a deal to take Arturo Vidal to Bavaria but, speaking at a media conference ahead of Bayern's pre-season friendly against Inter in Shanghai, Guardiola insisted the Germany playmaker is going nowhere.

"Mario is a top player," Guardiola said.

"He's a player in my team and he’ll be here for the season which is about to begin.

"There has been no contact with other teams, and I have nothing else to add."