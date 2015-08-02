Guardiola laments late goal in Supercup defeat

Pep Guardiola lamented Bayern Munich's inability to see out the final minutes of the DFL-Supercup, as Nicklas Bendtner starred for Wolfsburg.

Bayern appeared destined to win their fifth Supercup title courtesy of Arjen Robben's opener five minutes into the second half, only for substitute Bendtner to force penalties with his 89th-minute equaliser on Saturday.

And Bendtner was the hero in the shoot-out as Wolfsburg emerged 5-4 victors after Xabi Alonso missed his spot-kick.

Guardiola paid credit to Wolfsburg, who finished runners-up to Bayern in the Bundesliga last season.

"Congratulations to Dieter [Hecking] for the Supercup," said Guardiola, who watched on as Bayern lost the Supercup for the third consecutive year.

"It's not easy to play against such a great team. A team that plays in the [UEFA] Champions League. Especially last season they did very well.

"It's a pity because we just had to defend for about two or three [more] minutes. We haven't played badly. It's not easy to play against Wolfsburg. They play very wide, have a good direct passing game and put in dangerous crosses.

"We will try to get here again next season by winning the championship. It goes on and on.

"First, the Audi Cup, then the match in the DFB-Pokal, and then the start of the Bundesliga. We now focus on the next goal."