Guardiola one of the best - Ederson had no doubts over Manchester City move

Ederson did not have to think twice about joining Manchester City from Benfica once he became aware of Pep Guardiola's interest.

The 24-year-old Brazilian became the most expensive goalkeeper in football when he joined the Premier League club from the Portuguese champions in June for £34.7million.

Fourteen months earlier, Ederson impressed when Benfica were edged out by Guardiola's Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The ex-Barcelona boss identified him as a keeper who could operate successfully within his team's approach of building play from the back and came calling after Claudio Bravo's disappointing maiden campaign in the Premier League last season.

"It's no wonder Pep is one of the best coaches in the world," Ederson told Omnisport ahead of City's home game with Everton.

"When I knew I could work with him I was very happy. I didn't think twice.

"He has helped a lot in my adaptation, in the form of the game he likes. I train a lot with the ball."

For most of pre-season and in the opening weekend win at Brighton and Hove Albion, Ederson operated behind a back three.

This marks a departure from the four-man defence Guardiola tended to favour during his first season in Manchester but it is a system the recent recruit prefers.

"It's a young group that promises a lot in the competitions we're going to play," Ederson said of City's defensive unit.

"The defensive part is very well crafted. The way of playing with three defenders makes me more comfortable and it's easier for me.

"And my team-mates in the defence pass a lot of security to me and to the whole team."

Guardiola finished last season without a trophy for the first time in his coaching career – a state of affairs Ederson does not expect to be repeated this time around.

"We will fight for the Premier League title and we will fight for the Champions League as well," he added.

"Pep is integrating a young team, with an eye on the present and the future. So I think this will pay off."