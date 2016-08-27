Guardiola passion infectious, says Bravo

Claudio Bravo says he wants to see football from a different perspective after joining Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

The Chile international completed a move to the Etihad Stadium on Thursday for a fee that could rise to €20million, depending on bonuses.

And Bravo is excited to work under the man he believes the be the world's best coach after two hugely successful seasons with Barcelona.

"I think when the best manager in the world explains a project to you, it makes you motivated to see football differently. It's infectious," he told City's official website. "It makes me happy but there is also a big expectation.

"I feel very privileged to come here and have the opportunity to participate in this project. It makes me feel really proud and happy to be part of something so important.

"We always come with the idea to win everything, even more so when you realise the size of the club. The ambition is huge."

Bravo concedes it was difficult to call time on his Camp Nou career after just two seasons, during which he won two LaLiga titles, two Copas del Rey, the Champions League, the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Supercopa de Espana.

The 33-year-old is now eager to help City enjoy the same level of success.

"It's not easy to leave Barcelona, which is such a big club, too, where the expectations are just as high," he added.

"It was not an easy decision, even more so given how things have been at Barcelona during the past two years. I fought for every title, winning almost everything, and it's incredible how things have developed there.

"My family are a huge part of my life so bringing them here is really positive because we are really happy to start a new adventure together.

"In Barcelona, I had such a good time and I come here with the same motivation to make history."