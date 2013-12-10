Guardiola rules out Neuer exit amid Man City talk

Big-spending City have been linked with a £40 million move for the Germany international amid reports that they are prepared to offload Joe Hart.

Hart has been left out in the cold at the Etihad Stadium, with Romania keeper Costel Pantilimon now Manuel Pellegrini's first-choice in the Premier League.

The City boss revealed that Hart will play against Bayern in their final UEFA Champions League Group D clash at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night, but the England goalkeeper's future is uncertain.

Neuer has played an integral role in the Bavarian giants' success and the Bayern coach Guardiola insists the 27-year-old will not be moving to the Premier League club.

When asked about the prospect of Neuer signing for City, the Spaniard said: "No chance."

Bayern have a 100 per cent record in Group D and will finish top unless City better the 3-1 victory that the European champions consigned them to back in October.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern have won a record 10 Champions League games in a row and they will be confident of making that 11 against a City side that have struggled away from home this season.