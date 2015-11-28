Guardiola waits on Boateng injury news

Bayern Munich will monitor the long-term knee problem that has troubled Jerome Boateng in recent months following the defender's second-half substitution on Saturday.

Boateng was taken off as a precaution in the 66th minute as Bayern eased to a 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin at the Allianz Arena.

Guardiola revealed the Germany international would be monitored in the coming days after suffering with the issue for a number of months.

"Boateng has, in recent months, had problems from time to time with his knee. We must analyse it," he said.

Despite missing Arjen Robben and Douglas Costa, Bayern were comfortable in their 2-0 success as Thomas Muller and Kingsley Coman wrapped up the points with goals late in the first half.

The win means Bayern will top the Bundesliga going into the mid-season break, provided Borussia Dortmund fail to beat Stuttgart on Sunday.

"A big compliment to the team for their performance. We had a lot of injuries and only Coman for the one on one situations," Guardiola added.

"We have done very well in the first half. In the second we wanted to have good control and not allow any counter-attacks.

"I know how hard it is to be ready every three days."