Guardiola will succeed anywhere, says Ronaldinho

Pep Guardiola has the ability to coach anywhere in the world, according to former Barcelona star Ronaldinho, ahead of a scramble for the departing Bayern Munich head coach's services.

Bayern announced at the weekend that Guardiola will not extend his contract with the Bundesliga champions, with Manchester City, near neighbours United and Chelsea all thought to be chasing the Catalan's signature for next season.

After securing three league titles, two Copa del Rey crowns and two Champions Leagues with Barcelona, Guardiola has lifted back-to-back Bundesliga trophies, although he is yet to secure European silverware at the Allianz Arena.

Regardless of the 44-year-old's next destination, Ronaldinho - who left Barca shortly after Guardiola's appointment in 2008 - expects Guardiola to remain a dominant force in the game.

"Pep is a great coach who could manage any team in the world," Ronaldinho told Omnisport.

"He is a good friend and he could coach any team in the world."

Former Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho formed a lethal attack alongside Samuel Eto'o and Lionel Messi during his time at Barcelona, but he is equally impressed by their current attacking trio of Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

"Times have changed and you cannot really compare the two tridents. Everyone was very good during my time and they are great now," he added.

"You cannot compare the two. Both attacking tridents made history in their own era.

"My Barcelona was a great team and so is the current Barcelona. Barca is going through another great period with an amazing team with great players. This team is destined to make history again."