Guarin completes move to Shanghai Shenhua

Fredy Guarin has completed a move from Inter to Shanghai Shenhua for an undisclosed fee, the Super League club has announced.

The Colombia international signed a contract with Gregorio Manzano's side on Wednesday, with the Chinese club's coach taking to Twitter to welcome the latest signing.

"We welcome our new player Fredy Guarin to Shanghai Shenhua, who joins with enthusiasm and desire," he said.

Shanghai later confirmed the news via its official Weibo account, following the midfielder's successful medical in Spain, where the club has based its offseason training camp.

Guarin had made 16 appearances this season under Roberto Mancini at Inter but saw his role in the starting lineup come under threat following the arrivals of Geoffrey Kondogbia and Marcelo Brozovic.

Sampdoria duo Eder and Roberto Soriano have both been linked with moves to San Siro to replace Guarin.