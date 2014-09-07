Guarin happy at Inter Milan, insists agent

Colombia international Guarin was linked with the likes of Zenit, Benfica and Real Madrid but remained at San Siro.

Guarin also saw a January switch to Juventus fall through after Inter fans protested a mooted swap deal with striker Mirko Vucinic and subsequently signed a new deal with the Milanese club.

The 28-year-old's representative, Marcelo Ferreyra, has insisted that Guarin was not angling for a move and believes Inter coach Walter Mazzarri can bring the best out of the former Porto man.

"I want to make it clear that Guarin never requested a transfer," Ferreyra told Calciomercato.com.

"Fredy is happy at Inter, always has been and will continue to be. We are absolutely not thinking about the transfer market.

"Fredy has everything he wants at Inter and has no need to go elsewhere. From what I hear, the offers were received by Inter.

"Walter Mazzarri will get the best out of him, just as he did last year."