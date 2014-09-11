Guarin insists he never wanted Juve move

The Colombia international midfielder was reportedly set to sign for the Serie A champions in January in a swap deal that would have involved Mirko Vucinic switching to San Siro.

Inter pulled the plug on that agreement but rumours resurfaced during the last transfer window that Juve could reignite their interest in Guarin.

Yet again, though, a deal failed to materialise and the 28-year-old insists he never had any desire to depart the Milan outfit.

"Here at Inter, I feel like I'm on the moon," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I've made it known in the past, I repeat it now and I'll say it again in the future - I'm happy at Inter as this is the best place to be.

"I have everything here. I have the faith of people, friendship, everyone loves me.

"Now it is up to me to demonstrate that I am present. It's now my turn.

"It bothered me to hear people going around saying that at the time, and also in the summer, that I wanted to go to Juventus.

"I have never wanted to go to Juventus and I will never want to go. I'm happy here, with everything I have."