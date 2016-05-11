Guidolin agrees new two-year Swansea deal

Head coach Francesco Guidolin has signed a new two-year contract with Swansea City.

The Italian arrived at the Liberty Stadium on a short-term deal in January, as a replacement for Garry Monk.

Swansea were 18th in the Premier League at the time, but under Guidolin have hauled themselves away from danger and go into Sunday's final game of the season in 11th, with a chance of finishing as high as ninth.

"I'm pleased to confirm that we have reached an agreement with Francesco on a new two-year contract," said Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins.

"Francesco fully deserves the chance to continue his good work into the new campaign. He was prepared to come into the club at such a difficult time and put himself in a pressure situation with the club fighting for survival.

"He has achieved the goal of securing top-flight football for this club with plenty to spare and has earned the right to start afresh next season."

Swansea made sure of their Premier League survival with a 3-1 home win over Liverpool on May 1, and followed that up with a surprise 4-1 thrashing of West Ham at Upton Park last time out.

Jenkins added: "It's going to be another challenge for everyone, but we are looking forward to seeing how far he can take this squad of players over a full season.

"We are confident that he can carry on the good work at the end of this season into the new campaign.

"There has obviously been a lot of speculation over recent weeks about a possible change of manager, but the board has been impressed with the way he has quietly gone about the job of improving performances and results since January.

"Francesco and his staff have also gained valuable experience of working with the current group of players and Premier League football. That should stand everyone in good stead as we prepare for the new season ahead.

"It's a chance for him to prepare the players throughout pre-season and fully instil his way of working on the group after a hectic and crucial few months."