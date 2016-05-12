Guidolin eyes Swansea signings

Swansea City head coach Francesco Guidolin has already started planning for potential off-season transfer activity.

The Italian signed a two-year deal at the Premier League club on Wednesday, having led his team out of relegation trouble and into mid-table after arriving in January.

Guidolin is hoping to bolster his squad ahead of next season after committing his future to the Libert Stadium.

"I spoke with the chairman about my favourite shape and I spoke with him about the characteristics of new players we want," Guidolin told a news conference.

"I can say that only the characteristics of the players and the decision is with the club. I can't say, 'I want this player or another player'. I have spoken about characteristics."

Swansea have finished the season on a high, taking league wins over Liverpool and West Ham into their hosting of Manchester City on Sunday.

Guidolin, who ruled goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski out of the clash, said there was plenty to take out of the campaign.

"I'm very happy because I won my first challenge. My first challenge was for the club to get to know me, and now we begin the next challenge and I hope to do well," he added.

"I'm confident in myself and the results have helped me in the period since January - and for that I have to thank the players and my staff.

"I know I'm not a famous manager so it's been important for me to have this possibility to work in the Premier League and I'm very proud.

"But it's important we don't lose our identity. I want my team to play good football and achieve results. This season could be a lesson because in the last 10 years the club has always improved year on year."