Guidolin: It's not possible to beat Manchester City if you don't play well

Embattled Swansea City boss Francesco Guidolin says his side must produce their best form if they are to get a result against Manchester City on Saturday.

The sides met in the EFL Cup in midweek with the Swans pushing Pep Guardiola's men hard before falling to a 2-1 defeat.

That result, coupled with Swansea's slow start to the new Premier League season - they have won just one of their opening five fixtures - has raised question marks about Guidolin's future with Ryan Giggs reportedly willing to step in at the Liberty Stadium.

The Italian insists he is feeling "no pressure", but accepts facing City again represents another stern challenge for his players.

He said: "We have to look forward, if you work hard, and we are working hard, there will be better moments.

"We can play another good game.

"It's not possible to win against Manchester City if you don't play well. We have to play a good game, to prepare well and we'll see."