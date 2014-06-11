Guingamp agree deal for striker Schwartz

The 24-year-old striker was joint-second top scorer in the Superliga last season with 15 goals and that was enough for Ligue 1 side Guingamp to make their move.

Schwartz has agreed a four-year contract at the Stade du Roudourou and will be officially unveiled after completing his medical early next week.

The forward scored 40 goals in 88 appearances for Randers, having previously played for Aalborg until 2011.

Schwartz's domestic form enabled Randers to a mid-table finish last season and Guingamp will hope he can help them push further up the table after ending the campaign 16th in Ligue 1.

Guingamp coach Jocelyn Gourvennec will also be keen for Schwartz to form a partnership with Mali striker Mustapha Yatabare, the side's top scorer last season with 11 league goals.