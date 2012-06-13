Gunners deny Wilshere rumours

The England international failed to register a single appearance for the Gunners last season after suffering a stress fracture to his ankle in pre-season.

Wilshere had experienced a series of setbacks during his rehabilitation from the problem, which deprived him of the chance to travel to the European Championship with England.

Rumours were abound on social networking sites that the midfielder had failed a drugs test, something the club categorically deny.

"The rumoured reason on social networks behind Jack's [Wilshere] absence this past season is entirely fabricated and false," Arsenal said in a short statement.

The 20-year-old made a blistering impact to his career at Emirates Stadium, making 49 appearances in all competitions in his first full season with the club.