Gunners monitoring Afobe progress

The England under-19 international has made quite an impression in the second of his loan stints with Lee Clark’s side this season, netting four times in 10 games as the Terriers battle for automatic promotion from League One.

Afobe is happy with his progress so far, and believes the experience he is getting at the Galpharm Stadium will help him in his long-term aim of breaking into the first team set-up at Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to skysports.com, the 18-year-old said: "I'm delighted with how everything is going and to be out on loan at 18 is a great experience for myself. I'm enjoying my time here and hopefully everything will go well until May and I can help this club get into the Championship.

"Playing in the reserves and youth team games for Arsenal is always good because you learn how to play the Arsenal way, but going out on loan and gaining experience is so valuable for youngsters.

"I'm playing with and against players who have been professionals for five or 10 years plus and hopefully that will benefit me for the future."

With so many more experienced attackers currently plying their trade in the Arsenal first team squad, Afobe is aware he may have to wait for his chance to finally play for the club he joined at the age of eight.

But whether he spends another season on loan or returns to Arsene Wenger's side, the youngster insists he is relishing the challenge of developing his game.

"All the Arsenal coaches keep in contact with me and send people to watch me play, which is great because it shows that they are interested in what I am doing and that I have a bright future there,” he said.

"It all depends on how this season pans out and what goes on during pre-season, but all I can concentrate on is doing my best for Huddersfield whilst I'm here and try to improve different aspects of my game.

"Whatever Arsenal want me to do after that I will be more than happy to do and I will look forward to whatever challenge is given to me."

By Liam Twomey