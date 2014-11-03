Gutierrez gets all-clear after cancer treatment

Gutierrez shocked the football world in September when he announced he was undergoing treatment for testicular cancer in his native Argentina.

The 31-year-old had his left testicle removed as a result.

But Gutierrez announced via Twitter that he has been released from hospital.

"Today I was given a medical discharge. Thank you very much to all who accompanied me at this time, especially my family, my parents, brothers, godmother and friends," he posted.

Newcastle also used Twitter to show their support for the Argentinean.

The Premier League club posted: "Everyone at #NUFC is delighted to share the news that @elgalgojonas has been discharged from hospital in Argentina #UnitedWithJonas'.

Gutierrez has been at Newcastle since joining the club from La Liga outfit Mallorca in 2008.