Gutierrez 'hurt' at being told to leave by Pardew

Gutierrez made his comeback on Wednesday against Manchester United, after recovering from testicular cancer.

The Argentinian was given a rousing reception by the St James' Park faithful upon his return, but has explained how former boss Pardew was happy to see him move on during his period of rehabilitation.

"He told me to look for a team a moment after the second operation at the end of 2013," he told Marca.

"This hurt me a lot.

"You have to be more human and not look only at the football side and business.

"I only look to the future and each of us has to look at themselves and their conscience."