Gutierrez makes Newcastle comeback

The Argentine midfielder returned to training with the Premier League club earlier this month after overcoming testicular cancer.

Gutierrez has not played since making a substitute appearance for Norwich City against West Brom during a loan spell at Carrow Road last season.

The 31-year-old was back in action on Monday, though, coming through 87 minutes as Newcastle's youngsters beat West Ham 4-1.

Newcastle boss Alan Pardew vowed that Gutierrez, who was given the all-clear last month, would be given the chance to force his way back into his first-team plans.

Gutierrez's return is a timely boost for Newcastle following their 1-0 defeat against Sunderland in the Tyne-Wear derby on Sunday.