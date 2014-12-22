Gutierrez makes Newcastle comeback
Jonas Gutierrez made his Newcastle United comeback in Monday's Under-21 Premier League Cup victory over West Ham.
The Argentine midfielder returned to training with the Premier League club earlier this month after overcoming testicular cancer.
Gutierrez has not played since making a substitute appearance for Norwich City against West Brom during a loan spell at Carrow Road last season.
The 31-year-old was back in action on Monday, though, coming through 87 minutes as Newcastle's youngsters beat West Ham 4-1.
Newcastle boss Alan Pardew vowed that Gutierrez, who was given the all-clear last month, would be given the chance to force his way back into his first-team plans.
Gutierrez's return is a timely boost for Newcastle following their 1-0 defeat against Sunderland in the Tyne-Wear derby on Sunday.
