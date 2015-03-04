Gutierrez returns after beating cancer

The Argentina international last played a league match in April 2014 while on loan at Norwich City, before he was forced to take a step back from football after being diagnosed with the illness.

Gutierrez, 31, revealed he had undergone surgery in September and subsequently had chemotherapy.

He was given rapturous applause at St James' Park on Wednesday when he replaced Ryan Taylor 25 minutes from time, with compatriot and friend Fabricio Coloccini handing him the captain's armband upon his entrance.