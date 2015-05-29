Gutierrez, Taylor released by Newcastle

Newcastle United have confirmed that Jonas Gutierrez and Ryan Taylor will be released by the club.

Winger Gutierrez has been a popular figure at St James' Park since joining Newcastle in July 2008 and he scored 12 goals in 205 appearances.

The Argentina international returned to the first team earlier this year following a successful battle against testicular cancer and was on the scoresheet in the final-day 2-0 victory over West Ham - a win that secured the club's Premier League safety.

Full-back Taylor's time on Tyneside has been dogged by fitness problems since he joined in 2009 and he has twice had to overcome serious knee injuries.

The former Wigan Athletic man managed 10 goals in 110 appearances for Newcastle.

Managing director Lee Charnley told the club's official website: "It was a great pleasure to see Ryan and Jonas come back into the team in recent weeks and compete at the highest level after the injury and illness battles they have had to overcome.

"To come through those difficult periods with such strength and dignity will have given hope and inspiration to many and it is clear that our supporters have a deep connection and affection for both players, as does everyone associated with the club."