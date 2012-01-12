Gyan included in Ghana squad despite injury

The presence of the 26-year-old striker in the 23-man squad for the tournament starting on January 21 in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon had been uncertain up until the deadline for submission of squad lists by the 16 competing nations.

Ghana will again be without injured talisman Michael Essien and AC Milan striker Kevin-Prince Boateng, who "retired" from international football last year to avoid playing in the Nations Cup.

However, captain John Mensah returns for his fourth tournament appearance as one of 14 of the 23 players who represented the country at the World Cup in 2010, where Ghana reached the quarter-finals.

Among the newcomers are former German junior international Charles Takyi, who last year received FIFA permission to switch international allegiance.

Ghana play their opening Group D game against Botswana in Franceville on January 24. They also meet Guinea and Mali in the opening round.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Adjei (Liberty Professionals), Adam Kwarasey (Stromsgodset), Ernest Sowah (Berekum Chelsea).

Defenders: Lee Addy (Dalian Aerbim), Masawudu Alhassan (Genoa), John Boye (Stade Rennes), Samuel Inkoom (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk), John Mensah (Olympique Lyon), Jonathan Mensah (Evian Thonon Gaillard), Daniel Opare (Standard Liege), John Paintsil (Leicester City), Isaac Vorsah (Hoffenheim).

Midfielders: Mohammed Abu (Stromsgodset), Emmanuel Agyemang Badu (Udinese), Anthony Annan (Vitesse Arnhem), Kwadwo Asamoah (Udinese), Andre Ayew (Olympique Marseille), Derek Boateng (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk), Sulley Muntari (Inter Milan), Charles Takyi (St Pauli).

Strikers: Jordan Ayew (Olympique Marseille), Asamoah Gyan (Al Ain), Prince Tagoe (Bursaspor).