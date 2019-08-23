Hamalainen set for Killie bow

Finland defender Niko Hamalainen could make his Kilmarnock debut when they host Aberdeen on Saturday.

The QPR left-back has joined Angelo Alessio’s team on a season-long loan and may feature in the Ladbrokes Premiership clash.

Adam Frizzell stepped up his recovery from a broken foot with a run out for the reserves in midweek and is now in contention to face the Dons.

Aberdeen youngster Dean Campbell is set to miss the contest at Rugby Park.

The 18-year-old midfielder picked up a knock against Dundee last week and could also sit out next week’s clash with Ross County.

Dons boss Derek McInnes is keeping his fingers crossed that Connor McLennan can shake off a thigh strain but Lewis Ferguson returns from suspension. Ash Taylor remains out with a hamstring injury.

Provisional Kilmarnock squad: MacDonald, O’Donnell, Taylor, Hamalainen, Broadfoot, Findlay, Power, McKenzie, Dicker, Wilson, Kiltie, MacKay, El Makrini, Brophy, Millar, Frizzell, Millen, Thomas, Burke, Cameron, Branescu.

Provisional Aberdeen squad: Lewis, Logan, Leigh, Vyner, Considine, McKenna, Ojo, Gallagher, McGinn, Hedges, Ferguson, Bryson, Wright, Cosgrove, McLennan, Main, Wilson, Anderson, Cerny.