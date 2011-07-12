Hamann: Adam destined for success at Anfield

Adam completed a £7 million move to Kenny Dalglish's side from Blackpool last week and, speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo.com, 2005 Champions League winner Hamann backed the 25-year-old to make the grade with the five-times European champions.

“There’s no reason why he won’t do well next season," Hamann said. "He has scored a lot of goals, he’s got a great left foot and if he carries his performances from Blackpool over there’s no reason he can’t be a success at Liverpool.”

The Scotsman began his career with Glasgow giants Rangers, where he failed to make a significant and prolonged impact. Yet Hamann doesn't feel Reds fans should read too much into the difficulties Adam had finding his feet at Ibrox.

“He was only young. Obviously he didn’t break through at Rangers but that happens, sometimes you have to take a step backwards to go forwards in the long run.”

Hamman, who also spent time at Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Newcastle, believes Adam will benefit from being surrounded by a higher standard of player at Anfield.

“It’ll be interesting to see him in a strong team next year," the former German international said. "Kenny rates him highly and I think he’ll be a great addition to the side. With a hard worker like Jordan Henderson and players of the quality of Steven Gerrard, Raul Meireles, and Lucas around him, I think Liverpool will bring out the best in him.”

Hamann is currently gearing up for his first season in management with Blue Square Bet Premier side Stockport County, and the 37-year-old hasn’t ruled out returning to Liverpool for potential loan acquisitions.

“Obviously I have to use my contacts. Whether something comes to fruition we will have to wait and see.”

By Kris Heneage