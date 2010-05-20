Hamann joins MK Dons
By app
LONDON - Former Liverpool and Germany international Dietmar Hamann has joined Milton Keynes Dons as player-coach, the League One club said on Thursday.
The 36-year-old, who played for Germany in the 1998 and 2002 World Cups and won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, is the most decorated player the club have signed and joins on a one-year deal.
The Bavarian had been out of soccer since being released by Manchester City, where he spent three years after joining from Bolton Wanderers last July.
MK Dons said on their website that the signing was a coup for the club and that Hamann would be part of the playing squad while also assisting manager Karl Robinson and coaching staff.
