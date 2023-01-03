Former Liverpool man tells Reds to make surprise move for Newcastle's Joelinton

Former Liverpool (opens in new tab) midfielder Dietmar Hamann thinks his old club should consider signing Joelinton from Newcastle (opens in new tab) to solve their problems in the centre of the park.

Yet again, the Reds showed a concerningly soft centre as they lost 3-1 at Brentford on Monday; it was their fifth defeat in 17 league games this season and means they've already dropped more points than across the whole of 2021/22.

Questions persist over whether the 2019/20 Premier League champions' midfield department is good enough – after they made just one addition there last summer with the loan signing of Arthur, who's been out injured since October.

Thiago was Liverpool's last permanent midfield signing when he joined from Bayern Munich over two years ago – and Hamann has questioned whether he and teammate Fabinho are robust enough for the Reds right now.

Clearly a fan of Joelinton – who has enjoyed a new lease of life since being converted from a striker to midfielder by Newcastle boss Eddie Howe last term – the ex-Germany international told talkSPORT:

"I've always looked at a player like Joelinton; I think they need a physical presence in midfield.

"I think they've got a lot of players in midfield. They're all pretty similar; they can all handle ball; they're technically very gifted – but I also think they need a physical presence, especially in the Premier League.

"If Fabinho doesn't pick up, I would say [Liverpool need] a defensive midfielder and somebody who gets a goal from midfield."

The defeat to Brentford leaves Liverpool sixth in the Premier League ahead of Saturday's FA Cup third round tie at home to Wolves.