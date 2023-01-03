Former Liverpool man tells Reds to make surprise move for Newcastle's Joelinton
Jurgen Klopp's side have looked light in midfield this season – and one ex-Anfield favourite thinks he's identified the ideal solution...
Former Liverpool (opens in new tab) midfielder Dietmar Hamann thinks his old club should consider signing Joelinton from Newcastle (opens in new tab) to solve their problems in the centre of the park.
Yet again, the Reds showed a concerningly soft centre as they lost 3-1 at Brentford (opens in new tab) on Monday; it was their fifth defeat in 17 league games this season and means they've already dropped more points than across the whole of 2021/22 (opens in new tab).
Questions persist over whether the 2019/20 Premier League champions' midfield department is good enough – after they made just one addition there last summer with the loan signing of Arthur, who's been out injured since October.
Thiago was Liverpool's last permanent midfield signing when he joined from Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) over two years ago – and Hamann has questioned whether he and teammate Fabinho are robust enough for the Reds right now.
Clearly a fan of Joelinton – who has enjoyed a new lease of life since being converted from a striker to midfielder by Newcastle boss Eddie Howe last term – the ex-Germany international told talkSPORT (opens in new tab):
"I've always looked at a player like Joelinton; I think they need a physical presence in midfield.
"I think they've got a lot of players in midfield. They're all pretty similar; they can all handle ball; they're technically very gifted – but I also think they need a physical presence, especially in the Premier League.
"If Fabinho doesn't pick up, I would say [Liverpool need] a defensive midfielder and somebody who gets a goal from midfield."
The defeat to Brentford leaves Liverpool sixth in the Premier League ahead of Saturday's FA Cup third round tie at home to Wolves (opens in new tab).
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.