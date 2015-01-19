Hamburg fined following Ribery fan incident

The German Football Association (DFB) has fined Hamburg €55,000 for a number of crowd incidents, including an altercation involving a fan and Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery in October.

The sides met at the Imtech Arena in the DFB-Pokal, with Bayern running out 3-1 winners and Frenchman Ribery among the scorers.

However, the victory was soured somewhat when a Hamburg fan ran onto the pitch and struck Ribery in the face with a scarf before swearing at him.

The Bundesliga club have been charged for "insufficient security", with further incidents such as the throwing of lighters and the use of flares in other fixtures added to Hamburg's rap sheet.

Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt have also been fined for off-field incidents, with the clubs' supporters found to have used smoke bombs and flares this season.