Hamburg's Guerrero fit for Mainz trip

Hamburg SV striker Paolo Guerrero is expected to be fit for the trip to leaders Mainz 05 on Saturday after recovering from an Achilles injury and should partner Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Coach Armin Veh had more good news this week when striker Mladen Petric announced he was recovering faster than expected from a calf muscle injury.

Champions Bayern Munich have six players out for the game against Hanover 96 on Saturday but could find themselves out done in the injury stakes by the third-placed team.

Bayern, with only eight points from seven games, have seen captain Mark van Bommel and striker Miroslav Klose join Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Diego Contento and David Alaba on their much-publicised injury list this week. Forward Ivica Olic is also doubtful.

However, Hanover have an even more impressive absentee list with Mario Eggimann, Leon Andreasen, Carlitos, Altin Lala und Mohammed Abdellaoue all injured, Didier Ya Konan and Emanuel Pogatetz doubtful and Karim Hagui suspended.

VfL Wolfsburg goalkeeper Diego Benaglio will miss the match at home to fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen after suffering a thigh muscle injury during Switzerland's Euro 2012 qualifier against Wales on Tuesday. His place will be taken by Marwin Hitz.

Werder Bremen captain Torsten Frings and striker Claudio Pizarro have both trained with the first team this week and may return to the side after injury for Saturday's game at home to Freiburg.

Werder are a modest 13th while Freiburg have made a promising start and are fifth.