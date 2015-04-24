Hamilton Academical 2 Motherwell 0: Canning gets first win as player-manager

Hamilton Academical defeated Motherwell 2-0 on Friday to secure a first Scottish Premiership win since Martin Canning's January 23 appointment as player-manager.

The 33-year-old defender, who was not in the team's matchday squad, took over after Alex Neil's departure to Norwich City but has presided over a dismal run in the league.

Hamilton had not won any of Canning's first 10 matches in charge, while the team had also lost the three games leading up to him securing the job, with their last triumph coming on January 4.

But, in the first match of the Premiership's second phase, Hamilton finally claimed the first victory of Canning's tenure, Jason Scotland opening the scoring 21 minutes in, before Ali Crawford effectively wrapped up all three points shortly after the break.