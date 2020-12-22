Hamilton hit by injuries and positive coronavirus test ahead of Livingston clash
By PA Staff
An unnamed Hamilton player has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership clash with Livingston.
Manager Brian Rice will also be without a newly-injured player but declined to name him.
Marios Ogkmpoe (knee), Will Collar (knee), Shaun Want (thigh), David Templeton (groin) and Lewis Smith (hamstring) remain on the sidelines.
Newly-appointed Livingston manager David Martindale is without the suspended Marvin Bartley ahead of the trip to Lanarkshire.
Scott Tiffoney is in contention after a minor hamstring issue.
Long-term absentees Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) remain on the sidelines.
